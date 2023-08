Yoshida remains out of the lineup Wednesday versus the Nationals.

Rob Refsnyder, Adam Duvall and Alex Verdugo will start across the outfield as the Red Sox take on left-hander MacKenzie Gore. Justin Turner is filling the DH role. Yoshida, who also sat Tuesday with a right-hander on the mound for Washington, has slashed just .252/.278/.398 in 108 plate appearances since the All-Star break.