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Yoshida is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against Atlanta.

Even with right-hander Spencer Strider on the mound, interim manager Chad Tracy is going with Mickey Gasper in the second spot in the lineup at designated hitter. Yoshida is 7-for-24 at the plate this month but has just one extra-base hit and zero RBI since April 19.

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