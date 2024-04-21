Yoshida went 3-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Pirates.

The 30-year-old outfielder took Mitch Keller deep in the sixth inning for Boston's final runs. Yoshida has only two homers on the season, but they've both come in his last five games. On the season, he's slashing .250/.325/.375 with nine runs and 10 RBI in 20 contests.