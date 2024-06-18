Yoshida (hand) will DH and bat sixth Tuesday against Toronto, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Yoshida was hit in the hand by a pitch Sunday and was precautionarily held out of Monday's game against the Blue Jays with lefty Yusei Kikuchi on the mound for Toronto. As expected, Yoshida will be back in action Tuesday, filling his usual DH role. In five games this month, Yoshida is batting 2-for-17 (.118 ) with a double and a run scored.