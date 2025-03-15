Yoshida (shoulder) is still building out his throwing program and may not be ready to play in the outfield by the end of training camp, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
Yoshida has been limited to designated hitter duty during Grapefruit League games. Boston manager Alex Cora said it's important that he be able to play the outfield, and it's possible Yoshida opens the season on the injured list while building up his throwing.
