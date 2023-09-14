Yoshida is not in the lineup for the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
Wilyer Abreu will be in left field for the afternoon contest. Expect Yoshida back in the lineup for the second game of the double dip.
