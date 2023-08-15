Yoshida is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals, Gabrielle Starr of the Boston Herald reports.
The Nats are starting right-hander Josiah Gray, but the left-handed hitting Yoshida nonetheless will find himself on the bench to begin the game. Jarren Duran will be in left field.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Getting day off•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Ends hitless run•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Gets break Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Sizzling hot since break•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Picks up steals pace•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Powers offense in win•