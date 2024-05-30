Yoshida (thumb) is set to begin swinging a bat in the upcoming days, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.
This is the first real sign that Yoshida is working his way back to playing again. He was placed on the injured list May 1 and has done little since. When he does begin swinging, Yoshida will wear a hand guard over the injured thumb.
More News
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Won't need surgery•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Still experiencing thumb soreness•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Getting second opinion•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Surgery not ruled out•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Placed on injured list•
-
Red Sox's Masataka Yoshida: Headed to injured list•