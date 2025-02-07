Yoshida (shoulder) said at January's Fan Fest that he would not confirm his timeline would make him ready for the start of the regular season, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

Yoshida was set to begin swinging a bat by late January and throwing by March. He spent much of the winter in Boston with team trainers rehabbing from October shoulder surgery. Entering the third season of a five-year deal, Yoshida hasn't been able to stay healthy, which has impacted production. He'll likely serve as Boston's primary designated hitter, where he spent all but one game in 2024, and could see some starts in the outfield.