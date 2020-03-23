Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Among future second base starters

Chavis is being considered as one of the candidates to become the long-term replacement at second base, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

The Red Sox are not counting on Dustin Pedroia (knee) coming back in 2020, and even if he eventually returns, his contract expires in 2021. So, the organization must plan for the long term. Chavis started 31 games at second base in 2019 and is expected to share that role with Jose Peraza in 2020 as well as first base with Mitch Moreland when the season resumes. To be an everyday player, however, Chavis may need to cut down on his 33.2 strikeout percentage in 2019, third among players with at least 380 plate appearances. He needs to better handle fastballs high in the zone, while also had a reverse-split against left-handers (.226 in 2019). The 24-year-old infielder worked on his swing during offseason, explaining that he tired to remove the "slack" in it. Other long-term second base options include Jeter Downs, C.J. Chatham and Cameron Cannon.