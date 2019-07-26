Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Back in action Friday
Chavis (back) is starting at second base and hitting eighth Friday against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Chavis is back in the starting nine after going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run scored as a substitute in Thursday's 19-3 win. The 23-year-old, who is slashing .257/.330/.455 with 16 home runs in 80 games this season, will face lefty James Paxton in his return to the starting lineup.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Fills in Thursday, starting Friday•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Remains sidelined•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Not ready to start Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Plays second base Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Not starting but avoids IL•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Could land on IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Acuna Jr. up
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 19 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 19 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Hot-hand pitchers like Reynaldo Lopez and Brad Keller are in line for two starts at the right...
-
Week 19 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The upcoming trade deadline makes for a chaotic Week 19, and the crop of sleeper hitters is...
-
Waivers, winners, losers: Gallo hurt
Who can you find to replace Joey Gallo's power production? Do the Dodgers have a new catcher?...
-
Replacing Rays ace Blake Snell
Blake Snell's season might be over, at least in Fantasy. Here are some options for those attempting...