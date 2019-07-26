Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Back in action Friday

Chavis (back) is starting at second base and hitting eighth Friday against the Yankees, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Chavis is back in the starting nine after going 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and a run scored as a substitute in Thursday's 19-3 win. The 23-year-old, who is slashing .257/.330/.455 with 16 home runs in 80 games this season, will face lefty James Paxton in his return to the starting lineup.