Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Bats ninth Tuesday

Chavis started at first base and batted ninth in Tuesday's 9-5 loss to the Rangers. He went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

This was the first time Chavis started a game batting last in the order. He was the toast of Boston when he had a .981 OPS over his first 26 games in MLB but has dropped off considerably since. In the following 21 games, Chavis has a .538 OPS with four extra-base hits in 76 at-bats. He'll continue to get playing time as Boston is thin at first base with both Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) and Steve Pearce (back) sidelined, but his allure has worn off.

