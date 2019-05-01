Chavis will start at second base and hit fifth Wednesday against the Athletics, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

The No. 5 spot is the highest assignment to date for the rookie, who had been used as either Boston's No. 6 or 7 hitter in his prior nine starts. Chavis is probably just benefiting from heart-of-the-order fixture Xander Bogaerts getting the day off more than anything, but the move up the lineup has been a deserved one. The 23-year-old has recorded exactly two hits in each of his past three starts and has compiled a 1.061 OPS while striking out at a manageable 25.6 percent clip during his first taste of the big leagues.