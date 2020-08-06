Chavis went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Rays.

Chavis took Ryan Yarbrough deep in the sixth inning to stake the Red Sox to a 5-0 lead. It was his second long ball of the season. Chavis has struggled at the dish early on, as he's reached base in just seven of 26 plate appearances while striking out 39 percent of the time.