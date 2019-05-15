Chavis went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored Tuesday against the Rockies.

Chavis took Kyle Freeland deep in the second inning for a solo shot, his seventh homer of the season. He's maintained the hot start to his major-league career, racking up four home runs while driving in 11 and scoring six runs in his past nine games. While he's struck out at a 26.4 percent clip, he's offset that with a walk rate of 16.4 percent. Overall, he's hitting .289/.407/.592 across 91 plate appearances.