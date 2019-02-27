Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Blasts third homer of spring
Chavis went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles.
Wednesday's towering shot to left field marked Chavis' third homer through four games this spring. The 23-year-old has also racked up nine RBI in the process. While he's expected to open the season at Triple-A Pawtucket, Chavis is showing why he's widely regarded as the team's top prospect.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Goes opposite field•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Plays second base Friday•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Cuts weight over winter•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Protected from Rule 5 draft•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Works at second base•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Fast start at advanced level•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, ranking
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Relief pitcher has always been a volatile position, but these days it offers fewer assurances...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher is still defined by what's at the top, but there are better mid-range options...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is weak at the top, but there's never a shortage of options at the position, as Scott...
-
Shortstops Tiers 2.0
Despite its reputation, shortstop has become one of the deepest positions in Fantasy Baseball,...