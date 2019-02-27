Chavis went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's loss to the Orioles.

Wednesday's towering shot to left field marked Chavis' third homer through four games this spring. The 23-year-old has also racked up nine RBI in the process. While he's expected to open the season at Triple-A Pawtucket, Chavis is showing why he's widely regarded as the team's top prospect.