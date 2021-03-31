Chavis failed to control the strike zone throughout spring training, which was a factor in the Red Sox sending him to the alternate camp, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Chavis lost out on the final roster spot to Christian Arroyo. Having minor-league options while Arroyo did not likely factored into the decision, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora spoke to Chavis chasing pitches. "We talk about a few things that he needs to do to be the complete hitter we know he can be. I think at the end, he didn't control the strike zone. He was very aggressive chasing pitches out of the zone," Cora said. Chavis had a 1.129 OPS over the first 18 spring games, but the infielder went just 2-for-17 with eight strikeouts over the final seven contests. He'll start the season at Triple-A Worcester and work on understanding the upper edge of the strike zone and driving pitches in the zone.