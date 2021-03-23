Chavis went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's spring game against Tampa Bay.

It was his sixth spring homer, tying him with Bobby Dalbec for the team lead. The right-handed hitter is slashing .302/.362/.767 in an effort to claim the final bench spot. His main competition for the roster, Christian Arroyo, also went deep Monday and is slashing .300/.349/.550 with three homers and eight RBI.

