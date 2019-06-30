Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Clubs two three-run homers
Chavis went 2-for-4 with a pair of three-run home runs in Saturday's 17-13 loss to the Yankees in London.
Chavis capped off a six-run first inning with his 425-foot blast to tie the game 6-6 and went deep again in the seventh to give the Red Sox a fighting chance. The 23-year-old is slashing .267/.341/.475 with 14 homers over his first 62 major-league games.
