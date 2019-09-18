Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Could be activated soon
Chavis (shoulder, oblique) took batting practice on the field Tuesday, Bill Koch of the Providence Journal reports.
Chavis appears to be on the verge of activation and close to his first game action since Aug. 11. "He's hitting off the machine," manager Alex Cora said. "He took BP in the cage. If everything goes well he might be active over the weekend." This is a positive turn for Chavis as previous reports had the Red Sox considering shutting him down for the season.
