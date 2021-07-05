Chavis started at second base and went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Sunday's 1-0 win over Oakland.

Chavis was called up to Boston after Christian Arroyo (knee) landed on the injured list June 24. With Arroyo's expected activation in time for Monday night's game in Anaheim, Chavis could be headed back to the minors. Arroyo just had to get through a minor league game Saturday without incident -- he did, going 1-for-4 for Triple-A Worcester -- and was expected to join the club Monday. Chavis has gone 3-for-25 (.120) with nine strikeouts since he was called up, the third time on the Mass Pike shuttle from Worcester to Boston.