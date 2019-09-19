Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Could be shut down

Chavis (oblique) is not responding well to baseball activity and could be shut down for the season, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Given that there are just 11 games left on the schedule and Chavis is not responding well to increased activity, it seems highly unlikely that we will see him again in 2019. He hit .254/.322/.444 with 18 home runs, two steals and a 33.2 percent strikeout rate in 95 games as a rookie.