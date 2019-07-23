Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Could land on IL

Chavis (back) may require a trip to the 10-day injured list, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

Chavis has missed the last two contests due to back tightness, and with Mitch Moreland (quadriceps) set to return Tuesday, the Red Sox need to make a corresponding move. Following Monday's clash, skipper Alex Cora stated that he hasn't ruled out a trip to the shelf for Chavis, though a final decision has yet to be made.

