The Red Sox are considering using Chavis in the outfield, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Chavis hasn't officially starting working in the outfield yet, though he was tracking fly balls before Wednesday's game as the Red Sox are exploring different ways to keep the young slugger in the lineup once Dustin Pedroia (knee) returns from the IL. Through 17 games this season, the 23-year-old Chavis is slashing .293/.423/.638 with six homers and two steals.