Chavis reported to spring training at 208 pounds, down 14 pounds from his listed weight in 2018, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports. "I feel faster. I feel more mobile," Chavis said Monday.

Chavis missed about half of the 2018 campaign while serving an 80-game suspension for testing positive for performance-enhancing substances, finishing with only 194 plate appearances between three minor-league stops. Despite the lost season, Chavis still enters 2019 as Boston's top prospect, though that might be more of an indictment of the organization's lack of high-end minor-league talent than anything else. The fact that the 23-year-old has spent the offseason reshaping his body speaks well to his dedication, but he'll still need to show some pop to go along with some improved bat-to-ball skills at Triple-A Pawtucket before getting an extended look at the big-league level.