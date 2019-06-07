Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Day off Friday

Chavis is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Rays.

Chavis has fallen off after his excellent start to his rookie season, hitting .169 with a 41.5 percent strikeout rate over his last 15 games. Mitch Moreland returns from his back injury to start at first base, with Brock Holt starting at second.

