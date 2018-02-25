Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Dealing with oblique injury
Chavis recently suffered an oblique injury and will be sidelined indefinitely, John Tomase of WEEI.com reports.
The injury occurred while swinging a bat a few days ago, according to Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com. The Red Sox will certainly be cautious when it comes to the health of one of their premier hitting prospects. The Red Sox did not offer an approximate return date for the 22-year-old, so we'll just have to wait and see how quickly he progresses from the injury.
More News
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Receives spring invite•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Will play both corners in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Will play first base in AFL•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Extends hit streak to 11•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Still hitting after promotion•
-
Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Looking at summer in Maine•
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...