Chavis recently suffered an oblique injury and will be sidelined indefinitely, John Tomase of WEEI.com reports.

The injury occurred while swinging a bat a few days ago, according to Jen McCaffrey of MassLive.com. The Red Sox will certainly be cautious when it comes to the health of one of their premier hitting prospects. The Red Sox did not offer an approximate return date for the 22-year-old, so we'll just have to wait and see how quickly he progresses from the injury.