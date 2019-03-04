Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Defensive challenges mount
Chavis booted a grounder at first base Sunday, the second time he's failed to make a routine play this spring, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Manager Alex Cora has been pleased with Chavis' bat -- he hit his fourth spring homer Sunday -- and his defense at third base, but making him into a utility infielder is going slow. "That's a first-pitch slider in the zone, and he hits it straight center so we know he can hit," Cora said before shifting to the defense. "Today he muffed one at first base, that's the second one. At this level, when it's a double play we have to turn double plays. When it's a routine play, we have to make routine plays, so we'll work with it." Chavis will continue to get work at second base as well, but only on the backfields, not in spring games.
