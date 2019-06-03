Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Delivers two hits in win

Chavis went 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and a run Sunday in the Red Sox's 8-5 win over the Yankees.

Chavis' second-inning single ended a three-game hitless streak, which qualifies as a slump for the rookie in what has been an otherwise impressive debut campaign. The 24-year-old has been seeing more action at first base of late with Mitch Moreland (back) and Steve Pearce (back) on the injured list, but he'll still have an everyday role waiting for him at the keystone once those two injured players return to full health.