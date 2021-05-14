Chavis started at second base and went 2-for-5 with two doubles and two runs scored in Thursday's 8-1 win over Oakland.

The noticeably leaner Chavis took advantage of Ramon Laureano, who was unable track down his sinking liner, and stretched it out for a double to lead off the bottom of the first inning. That ignited a three-run inning, as Boston's bats came alive for the first time in four games. Chavis has started three straight, including two at first base for a slumping Bobby Dalbec, and could be making a push to stay in Boston. Dalbec, up to the challenge, went 2-for-4 with a home run Thursday.