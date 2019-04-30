Chavis went 2-for-4 with three RBI in Monday's 9-4 win over the A's.

The rookie got the start at first base, the third different position he's played since his promotion to the majors, and a super-utility role could be in Chavis' future once the Boston infield gets healthier. The team has every reason to want to keep his bat around right now -- through his first nine MLB games, he's slashing .286/.429/.643 with three homers and eight RBI.