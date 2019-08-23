Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Embarking on rehab stint

Chavis (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Pawtucket on Friday.

Chavis gained clearance to resume swinging earlier in the week, and the team feels confident that he's ready to return to game action. He's been sidelined since Aug. 12 due to a sprained AC joint, so he's unlikely to require more than a few games in the minors before being reinstated.

