Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Enters game for Moreland
Chavis entered Friday's game after first baseman Mitch Moreland was removed due to a quadriceps strain. He went 0-for-2 in a 5-1 loss to the Rays.
Moreland, who returned from a back injury Friday, was expected to provide a break for the slumping Chavis, who is 10-for-61 (.164) over the last 16 games. Moreland landed back on the injured list, so Chavis may not get that timely rest, although the Red Sox still have Sam Travis on the roster.
