Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Exits with back tightness

Chavis exited Saturday's contest with back tightness, Julian McWilliams of The Boston Globe reports.

Chavis was removed in the fifth inning with the injury. He had gone 0-for-3 at the dish and was replaced at first base by Brock Holt. There is no word on the severity of the injury.

