Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Extends hit streak to 11
Chavis currently has an 11-game hitting streak at Double-A Portland, going 17-for-43 with three home runs, five doubles, nine RBI and 11 runs scored over that stretch.
The Red Sox have been uber-patient with Chavis, who turns 22 next week. The former first-round draft pick (2014) has battled injuries but is putting together a breakout season that should put him back on the prospect radar. Between two stops, Chavis is hitting .308 with 26 home runs and 78 RBI over 96 games. With Boston president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski gutting the system the last two seasons, one could look askance at the ranking of prospects in the organization, but Chavis has earned his spot near the top of RotoWire's rankings.
