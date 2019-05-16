Chavis went 2-for-5 with a walk-off single in Wednesday's 6-5, extra-inning win over the Rockies.

Chavis came to bat in the 10th inning and promptly singled in Xander Bogaerts to secure the win for the Red Sox. The rookie infielder has responded to a five-game hitless run with three straight multi-hit efforts, going 7-for-15 with seven RBI in his recent hot stretch. The 23-year-old will likely run streaky at times, but he's hitting .296 with 21 RBI and 15 runs scored through 22 games this season.

