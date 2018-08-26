Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Fast start at advanced level
Chavis went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored for Triple-A Pawtucket on Saturday.
Chavis is off to a quick start in his first stint at the Triple-A level. He's played two games for the PawSox, homering in both while collecting five extra-base hits in nine at-bats. There was some surprise about his production in 2017, when he jumped from a struggling minor-league hitter to one with a .910 OPS and 31 homers in 126 games. Surprise turned to questions when he was slapped with an 80-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs in the spring, but the power surge has continued. Chavis has a 1.007 OPS with nine home runs in 40 games this season. We expect the Red Sox to have Chavis start 2019 at Pawtucket and get him more time at first base, a position of uncertainty beginning in 2020.
