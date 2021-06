Chavis started at first base, batted lead off and went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 5-3 win over the Yankees.

Chavis was recently called up after the Red Sox placed Christian Arroyo (knee) on the injury list, and he's started both games since the promotion. He played second base Thursday and filled in for a slumping Bobby Dalbec on Friday. More significantly, he batted lead off for a second straight game, as the Red Sox continue to audition candidates atop the order.