Chavis is getting his first big-league start in left field while hitting seventh in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

With Andrew Benintendi (ribs) done for the season and the Red Sox lacking notable outfield depth, getting Chavis some starts in left field will allow them to get a look at other young players like Christian Arroyo, who is staring at second base in Game 1. Chavis is hitting .389 with zero home runs and one steal in 18 at-bats during a modest five-game hitting streak.