Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Gets breather

Chavis is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Chavis will retreat to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off following a string of 18 straight starts; the youngster hit .250/.313/.408 with four homers and 14 RBI during that stretch. In his place, Steve Pearce is starting at first base while Eduardo Nunez is starting at the keystone.

More News
Our Latest Stories