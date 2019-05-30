Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Gets breather

Chavis is not in the lineup Thursday against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

Chavis will retreat to the bench for what appears to be a routine day off following a string of 18 straight starts; the youngster hit .250/.313/.408 with four homers and 14 RBI during that stretch. In his place, Steve Pearce is starting at first base while Eduardo Nunez is starting at the keystone.