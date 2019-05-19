Chavis will lead off and start at second base Sunday against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Chavis has typically slotted in anywhere between the fifth and seventh spots in the order, but he'll get his first turn in the leadoff spot with normal table setter Andrew Benintendi sitting out. The rise up the lineup may give Chavis' stock a boost in DFS contests, but he'll likely drop back down in the order once Benintendi returns to action Monday in Toronto.