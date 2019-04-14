Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Getting starts at second
Chavis has started four games at second base for Triple-A Pawtucket, the most starts at any one position in 2019, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
The Red Sox continue to move Chavis around the infield in preparation for what could be an introduction to MLB later this season. He hasn't made any errors in 18 chances at the keystone and has turned three double plays. In addition to starts at second base, Chavis has played three games at third and one game at first.
