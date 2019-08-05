Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Goes deep in loss

Chavis went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Chavis singled in the third inning to break an 0-for-11 cold snap, then torched J.A. Happ for a 435-foot blast in the fifth inning. The rookie is slashing .259/.327/.460 with 18 homers and 57 RBI in 361 plate appearances this season.

