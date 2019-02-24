Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Goes opposite field
Chavis went 2-for-3 with a three-run, opposite-field home run in Saturday's game against the Yankees.
Chavis started at third base Saturday after playing three innings at second base Friday against Northeastern University. It's been slow journey for Chavis, a first-round draft pick in 2014, but his bat really picked up the last two seasons. That's put him atop Boston's list of prospects entering 2019. "Since Day 1 (this spring) you can see the mechanics, and he has a pretty good idea what he wants to do at the plate," Alex Cora told Tom Keegan of the Boston Herald. "Very smart, too. Takes notes and all that stuff. He understands what he wants to do. That's a pretty good sign right there." The Red Sox are having him play multiple infield positions, which will improve the 23-year-old's chances of reaching the majors in 2019. He's expected to start the year at Triple-A Pawtucket, while guys like Brock Holt and Eduardo Nunez are in line to be the utility infielders at the major-league level.
