Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Goes yard in opener
Chavis went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored for Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.
Chavis belted a game-tying homer in the eighth inning, setting the stage for the PawSox's win on minor league opening day. He started the game at first base, a position on Boston's roster that should be available for Chavis in 2020.
