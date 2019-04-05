Chavis went 3-for-4 with a walk, a solo home run and two runs scored for Triple-A Pawtucket on Sunday.

Chavis belted a game-tying homer in the eighth inning, setting the stage for the PawSox's win on minor league opening day. He started the game at first base, a position on Boston's roster that should be available for Chavis in 2020.

