Chavis went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Astros.

Chavis took Wade Miley deep in the fifth inning to record his eighth homer of the season. After a slow five-game stretch early in May, Chavis has turned it on again of late, recordings hits in five of his last six starts -- including four multi-hit efforts. The 23-year-old is now hitting .290/.389/.570 across 108 plate appearances for the season.

