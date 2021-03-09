Chavis still has minor-league options, which could be a factor for Boston when finalizing its Opening Day roster, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The Red Sox are expected to carry just three bench players, including catcher Kevin Plawecki and super-utility Marwin Gonzalez, who plays both outfield and infield. That leaves Chavis in a battle with Christian Arroyo, who is out of minor-league options. To preserve organizational depth, the Red Sox may keep Arroyo and stash Chavis at Triple-A Worcester.