Chavis went 0-for-5 with five strikeouts and had a throwing error in Tuesday's 13-6 loss to Philadelphia.

Chavis got the start at second base against a right-hander, which is an unusual occurrence in 2020. Typically, manager Ron Roenicke uses Jose Peraza or Jonathan Arauz against righties. Chavis has now fanned 24 times in 53 at-bats (42.9 K%).