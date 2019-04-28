Red Sox's Michael Chavis: Has two-hit day
Chavis went 2-for-4 with a home run in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rays.
Chavis has played a serviceable second base, although he made an error on an ill-advised throw during Sunday's game, while giving the Red Sox offense from the lower third of the order. Sunday's homer was his third in the last five games. With news that Dustin Pedroia (knee) and Eduardo Nunez (back) will begin rehab assignments this week, Chavis path to consistent at-bats will take a hit by next week. One solution might be to give more starts at first base, where Steve Pearce (.114) is doing little, or third base, where Rafael Devers (eight errors) continues to boot routine plays in the field.
