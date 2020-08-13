Chavis is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rays, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Chavis went 4-for-13 with a double and a triple while starting in each of the past three games, but the Rays rolled out left-handed starting pitchers in two of those contests. With a right-hander (Tyler Glasnow) on the bump for Tampa Bay in the series finale, Chavis will return to the bench as Mitch Moreland checks back in at first base. Chavis still looks like a short-side platoon player for Boston, limiting his fantasy appeal mainly to AL-only formats and deeper mixed leagues.